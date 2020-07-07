Advertisement

Active shooter reported at California Marine base

Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.
Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center is renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility.(Official Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo/Released)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An active shooter has been reported at the Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Tuesday morning.

Military police responded to reports of shots fired at 6:30 a.m. local time and cordoned off the area, the Marines official Twitter account reported.

Local media reported that a suspect was in custody, though the Marines cannot confirm this. There have been no injuries reported.

The base, renowned as the Marine Corps’ premiere training facility, is located in the California desert about 150 miles east of Los Angeles.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Team of Dreams and Beyond the Game events canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Two Iowa baseball events that take place at the Field of Dreams have been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.

National

US probes fuel leaks in older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints of fuel leaks in older Chevrolet Cobalt small cars and HHR wagons.

Latest News

National

Woman charged in Fort Hood soldier’s disappearance makes court appearance

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A woman accused of helping her boyfriend dismember and bury the body of a 20-year-old Fort Hood soldier who disappeared in April is held without bond after an initial hearing Monday.

Iowa

273 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 273 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

National

Police: Dog dispute led to deadly shooting at Florida home

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Police in Port St. Lucie, FL, say a shooting that left 3 people dead, including a 13-year-old girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

Coronavirus

CDC releases guidelines on youth sports safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is out with updated guidelines for youth sports safety in the age of COVID-19.

Iowa

Iowa Veterans Home disciplines employees for PPE violations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Employees at the Iowa Veterans Home have been disciplined more than 20 times for personal protective equipment lapses that potentially exposed residents and staff to coronavirus.

Iowa

Iowa DOT asking for input about proposed roundabout project in Benton County

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for input from the public about the proposed construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Iowa 150 with 31st Avenue and 55th Street in Benton County.