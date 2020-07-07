39 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) — The Iowa Department of Corrections said Monday that at least 39 inmates and three staff members at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

The Fort Dodge Correctional Facility outbreak is the largest reported outbreak at any of Iowa’s state prisons.

KCCI contacted the department for comment on the Fort Dodge outbreak and was directed to a July 1 statement on the department’s website.

The statement said, in part, “The Fort Dodge Correctional Facility was notified that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate has been in medical isolation since Tuesday, June 30.

“Staff at FDCF have also placed the unit that the inmate was originally residing into a quarantine status, and additional testing is underway.”

Sabrina Formaro, whose father is being held at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility, said she fears for her father’s life.

“My father has acute leukemia and severe asthma, which could potentially kill him if he were to contract COVID,” Formaro said.

Formaro said she believes there has been a lack of communication between the Iowa Department of Corrections and the families of prisoners during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“They haven’t reached out to us to be able to tell us what they are doing in order to keep him safe,” she said.

Formaro said her father is approved for parole and should be released from the facility in the coming months.

