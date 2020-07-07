273 more COVID-19 cases and four deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 273 additional COVID-19 cases and four deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. on July 7, the state’s data shows a total of 31,929 COVID-19 cases and 725 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Iowa since the pandemic began.

Additionally, a total of 25,415 people have been reported to have recovered from the virus. That’s a change of 457 from this time yesterday.

The state is also reporting 3,324 tests have been processed over the last 24 hours. In total the state has tested 339,040 people.

In the last 24 hours, 27 Iowans were hospitalized. Hospitalization numbers have been rising recently following what had been a steady decline. There are currently a total of 165 Iowans hospitalized. Of the patients hospitalized, 44 are in the ICU and 20 are on ventilators.

