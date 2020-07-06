Woman seriously hurt in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 380

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash near Center Point on Monday afternoon, law enforcement officials said.

At around 2:09 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving injuries on Interstate 380, south of the underpass with Urbana Road.

Deputies believe that a woman from Waterloo was traveling southbound on Interstate 380 when she lost control of her vehicle, striking another vehicle that was parked in the median. The second vehicle was there after being involved in a separate crash earlier in the day.

The woman, who was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to Center Point via ambulance and was then airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Deputies described her injuries as life-threatening.

Linn County Rescue, the Center Point Fire Department, the Urbana Fire Department, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, and Center Point Ambulance all assisted in the emergency response.

