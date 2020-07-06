Advertisement

Warm and muggy air with isolated storms remains the forecast this week.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our current weather pattern continues. Warm and humid air is in place for the time being. Storm chances are minimal at best with isolated coverage. The best chance for storms this week appears to be on Thursday and Friday, but again any activity will be scattered. The long term outlook keeps a warm and muggy air mass in place through the late part of the month. Have a great night!

