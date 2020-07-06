Advertisement

Volunteers help clean up firework debris at Davenport city park

By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Volunteers had to clean up a mess of fireworks debris at a city park in Davenport.

Boxes and buckets of fireworks were left scattered across Junge park on Sunday morning.

Rachael Dooley is the president of the Scott County Softball Little League. She said several players along with community members and the city all came out to get the fields cleaned up.

”We had players, parents, coaches, board members,” Dooley said. “We had people that used to be in our league that came out to help. This league is important to a lot of people. Everybody wanted to come out and help. It was a big huge group effort and if we didn’t have so many people it would still be horribly trashed.”

Dooley said it took the group more than 2 hours to get everything cleaned up.

