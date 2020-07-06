Advertisement

Two injured in motor scooter accident involving deer in Galena

Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving a motor scooter hitting a deer.
Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving a motor scooter hitting a deer.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving a motor scooter hitting a deer.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the Jo Daviess County 911 Center received a report of a traffic accident with injuries near the intersection of N. Bowden Rd. and W. Buckhill Rd, in rural Galena.

Deputies arrived and learned a small motor scooter driven by Richard T. Bosko was traveling south on N. Bowden Rd. when the motor scooter was struck by a deer. Bosko and a female juvenile passenger were ejected off the motor scooter.

Both sustained injuries and were transported to Midwest Medical Center via Galena Ambulance. Bosko was then transferred to Saint Anthony’s Hospital, Rockford by React Helicopter.

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Free health clinic moving to new home

Updated: 35 minutes ago
A free health Clinic in Cedar Rapids needed more space to serve the under and un-insured.

News

Pandemic hit Englert Theatre hard

Updated: 35 minutes ago
An Iowa City landmark says it needs major support from the community after shutting its doors because of the pandemic.

Local

Englert Theatre looks ahead to future while dealing with major budget deficit from pandemic

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
The Englert Theatre in Iowa City has had to cancel more than 70 events since March because of the pandemic.

Local

Free clinic able to move thanks to a generous loan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
A free health Clinic in Cedar Rapids needed more space to serve the uninsured and this week it moved into a new home; however, this move couldn’t have happened without the help of a generous donation.

Latest News

News

Court Documents: Man used hammer in girlfriend’s death

Updated: 3 hours ago
An Arizona woman who was found buried with her stepfather in Evansdale appears to have been killed with a hammer according to court documents.

News

Linn County’s Fillmore Center open as cooling, water site

Updated: 3 hours ago
Last week, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the use of the county’s Fillmore Building as a summer cooling and water center.

News

Muscatine Mayor Mandates face masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson announced at a press conference Sunday a city wide face covering mandate, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

Iowa

Court Documents: Man used hammer in girlfriend’s death

Updated: 5 hours ago
An Arizona woman who was found buried with her stepfather in Evansdale appears to have been killed with a hammer according to court documents.

Iowa

Muscatine Mayor issues city wide face covering mandate

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson announced at a press conference Sunday a city wide face covering mandate, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

Local

Linn County’s Fillmore Center open as cooling, water site

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the use of the county’s Fillmore Building as a summer cooling and water center. That’s as some public places typically open for cooling off are closed due to Covid-19.