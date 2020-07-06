Two injured in motor scooter accident involving deer in Galena

GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - Two people were injured in a traffic accident involving a motor scooter hitting a deer.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, the Jo Daviess County 911 Center received a report of a traffic accident with injuries near the intersection of N. Bowden Rd. and W. Buckhill Rd, in rural Galena.

Deputies arrived and learned a small motor scooter driven by Richard T. Bosko was traveling south on N. Bowden Rd. when the motor scooter was struck by a deer. Bosko and a female juvenile passenger were ejected off the motor scooter.

Both sustained injuries and were transported to Midwest Medical Center via Galena Ambulance. Bosko was then transferred to Saint Anthony’s Hospital, Rockford by React Helicopter.

This incident remains under investigation.

