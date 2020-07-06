Advertisement

Treasury names 700,000 small businesses receiving govt loans

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writers
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it is releasing on Monday the names of more than 700,000 companies that received funds from the government’s small business lending program, a massive effort intended to support the economy as states shut down in April to contain the viral outbreak.

Treasury identified just a fraction of the total borrowers, naming only those companies that got more than $150,000. Those firms made up less than 15% of the nearly 5 million small companies that received loans.

The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, senior administration officials said. The government handed out $521 billion through the paycheck protection program, a crucial piece of the government's $2 trillion rescue package. The loans can be forgiven if the businesses mostly use the money to continue paying their workers.

The recipients employed 51 million people before the pandemic began, the officials said on a call with reporters, or 85% of all workers at companies with fewer than 500 employees. Not all of those jobs were saved, but the government won't know how many were until companies apply to have the loans forgiven, a process that is just beginning.

The link to the data on the Treasury website wasn’t working as of 11:18 a.m. EDT.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Court Documents: Man stole thousands from a wrestling club

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Documents say Bell used the funds at restaurants and for online shopping

National

Uber buys Postmates, ups delivery game in $2.65 billion deal

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Uber and its Uber Eats food-delivery division will gain ground against DoorDash, which controls about 37% of the U.S. food delivery market.

National Politics

Justices rule states can bind presidential electors’ votes

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The ruling, just under four months before the 2020 election, leaves in place laws in 32 states and the District of Columbia that bind electors to vote for the popular-vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway.

National

Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

Updated: 12 minutes ago
The rapper, who has teased a presidential run since 2015, posted his intentions on Twitter with the hashtag #2020VISION.

Iowa

Iowa City Party in the Park events suspended indefinitely

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department announced it is suspending the Party in the Parks events indefinitely due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Johnson county.

Latest News

National

Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell shown posing on British throne

Updated: 19 minutes ago
A photo has emerged showing Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, posing on a throne at Buckingham Palace.

Local

Dubuque fines Starbucks for drive-thru backup

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
The City of Dubuque fined Starbucks $750 for its drive-thru causing a daily traffic back-up.

Iowa

More than 400 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Monday, no new deaths

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The state is reporting an additional 413 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. For the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported.

Coronavirus

FDA warns of potentially toxic hand sanitizers

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
The FDA warns that hand sanitizers using methanol, or wood alcohol, instead of ethanol could be hazardous to your health.

National

Trump calls NASCAR ‘noose’ controversy a hoax, says removal of Confederate flag lowered ratings

Updated: 42 minutes ago
President Donald Trump is criticizing NASCAR in a Monday morning tweet, calling the “noose” found in Bubba Wallace’s garage at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama a hoax.