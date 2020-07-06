Advertisement

This warm spell is a little unusual

Coneflowers in summer.
Coneflowers in summer.(Pexels)
By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’re in the midst of an interesting bout of heat. Through Sunday, Cedar Rapids had four straight days with highs of 87 or warmer. If the forecast holds, there will be nine straight days. That would be the longest such streak since 2013.

However, there isn’t extreme heat with this round. For example, the streak in 2013 featured five days in the 90s and one day that hit 100! A similar streak in 2012 also had numerous days well into the 90s and one day that hit the 100-degree mark.

While we’re not dealing with a brutal heat wave, the consistent warmth and humidity are still worth paying attention to. Heat indices in the 90s can cause heat-related illness if you’re spending a lot of time outdoors and not taking breaks and drinking enough water.

