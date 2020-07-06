Advertisement

Suspected bubonic plague case reported in China’s Inner Mongolia region

Authorities in the Bayannur district raised the plague warning on Sunday.
Authorities in the Bayannur district raised the plague warning on Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain, with local health authorities announcing a suspected bubonic plague case in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Authorities in the Bayannur district raised the plague warning on Sunday, ordered residents not to hunt wild animals such as marmots and to send for treatment anyone with fever or showing other possible signs of infection.

Plague can be fatal in up to 90% of people infected if not treated, primarily with several types of antibiotics.

Pneumonic plague can develop from bubonic plague and results in a severe lung infection causing shortness of breath, headache and coughing.

China has largely eradicated the plague, but occasional cases are still reported, especially among hunters coming into contact with fleas carrying the bacterium. The last major known outbreak was in 2009, when several people died in the town of Ziketan in Qinghai province on the Tibetan Plateau.

Along with the coronavirus, first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, China has dealt with African swine fever, which has devastated pig herds.

China has gone weeks without reporting a new death from the coronavirus, and on Monday reported just one new case of local infection in the capital, Beijing.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: moments ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

Iowa

Absentee ballot request forms now available in Linn County for November 3 General Election

Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Linn County Auditor’s Office is encouraging voters to vote by mail for the November 3 General Election.

Iowa

Salvation Army Flood the Run goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 40 minutes ago
This year the Salvation Army is taking its annual Flood the Run race event online due to COVID-19.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

Latest News

Iowa

Volunteers help clean up firework debris at Davenport city park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Volunteers had to clean up a mess of fireworks debris at a city park in Davenport.

News

Volunteers help clean up firework debris at Davenport city park

Updated: 1 hours ago
Volunteers had to clean up a mess of fireworks debris at a city park in Davenport. Boxes and buckets of fireworks were left scattered across Junge park on Sunday morning.

National

Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester, N.Y. park

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglass and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.

National

Frederick Douglas statue vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A statue of Frederick Douglass was taken down from a New York park on the anniversary of the famous abolitionist's 4th of July speech.

National

Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Uber finally got its food delivery company, acquiring Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant has confirmed.

National

Sheriff: At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said the two recovered bodies had not been identified. Investigators are checking initial reports that there were eight people on the two planes. They don't believe anyone survived.