Salvation Army Flood the Run goes virtual for 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This year the Salvation Army is taking its annual Flood the Run race event online due to COVID-19.

Flood the Run is a family-friendly, water-themed, walk/run that benefits Matthew 25 and the Salvation Army.

“To ensure the health and safety of all our participants and volunteers, the committee made the difficult decision to present this year’s event as a virtual challenge,” said Major Allan Hellstrom, Corps Officer. “A virtual event is an opportunity to still capture the fun with family and friends while raising funds that will continue to help those in need in our community.”

Registration for the event begins Monday and runs through August 8. There will be new challenges each week.

For more information visit crfloodtherun.com.

