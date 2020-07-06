Advertisement

Police release the name of the person who shot and killed a Dubuque man

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police said they used the city’s traffic cameras to determine who was involved in an altercation that led to the death of 25-year-old Curtis R. Smothers Jr.

Officials said Deonte WB Ellison, 25, of Dubuque, was the one who shot Smothers in the chest.

The alteration happened just before 6 p.m. on July 2 in the 400 block of Loras boulevard. That’s where police found Smothers with a gunshot wound. He was taken to MercyOne Dubuque where he was pronounced dead.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Ellison on charges of 1st degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon, with a $2,000,000 cash bond.

Officials are warning residents to avoid Ellison if he is seen.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Dubuque Police Department dispatch center at (563) 589-4415.

