Our weather stays on repeat today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s going to look and feel about the same as the past couple of days have. Even though nearly everybody will be dry, an isolated shower or storm may pop up this afternoon. If you do get underneath one, it’ll produce a pretty good downpour. Highs again reach the upper 80s to around 90 with a fair amount of mugginess to go along with it.

A weak disturbance brings a slightly higher chance of showers and storms tomorrow, but even that should have limited effects in the area. Wednesday looks dry before another opportunity for rain comes Thursday and perhaps Friday. There aren’t any guarantees that your neighborhood will get wet, though, so the general theme for the week is a continuation of the warm, humid weather.

