Nobody hurt in Interstate 380 semi trailer fire

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi truck’s trailer that caught on fire caused disruption to traffic on Interstate 380 on Monday, though nobody was hurt, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:35 a.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a vehicle fire near mile marker 38 on southbound Interstate 380, north of Center Point. Officials believe that the fire was caused by overheated brakes on the semi’s trailer.

The trailer was a total loss, according to deputies, but the driver unhooked the semi-tractor and move it away before any damage occurred. Nobody was hurt.

Traffic was re-routed around the incident for a period of time on Monday.

