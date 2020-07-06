Advertisement

Muscatine Police Department waiting to enforce city-wide mask mandate

A sign stating that masks are required, sits in a shop window in Downtown Muscatine on Monday, July 6th, 2020.
A sign stating that masks are required, sits in a shop window in Downtown Muscatine on Monday, July 6th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) -

In Muscatine on Monday a mask mandate took effect requiring residents to wear a face covering in all public, indoor and outdoor spaces.  Even with the mandate in place, there are still questions over whether a local government can issue and then enforce this type of rule.

“Seeing everything on television about people are not distancing themselves, it may be necessary, there may be a second wave of things happening,” Karen Diercks, owner of Flower Gallery in Muscatine said.

Diercks said before, she wasn’t requiring her customers to wear a mask. She said she didn’t want to offend any customers, but now, it’s out of her hands.

“I think it’s like anything, it’s just like when we first had to wear seat belts. We felt our privileges were taken away, but after a while you settle in and you don’t give it a second thought when you put your seat belt on,” she said.

As of Monday, there were 641 positive Covid-19 cases in Muscatine County, including 49 new positive tests on the first day of the mandate. The Muscatine Police Department is taking a pause before enforcing the new mask rule.

“…when we are tasked with the enforcement of mandates we have to figure out where our legal ground is and protect ourselves and the city from further civil liability, should there be out of enforcement action so that’s kind of where we are cautions with us,” Steve Snide, Captain of the Muscatine Police Department said.

Snider said the Muscatine County Attorney is working with Iowa State Attorney General’s office to determine if local government can issue this type of mandate. He said if so, citations won’t be issued for some time.

“There will certainly be a period of time in there where we won’t be issuing any citations and helping the public to become more educated about the proclamation and requirements for mask,” Snider said.

Snider said he understands there are pros and cons to the mandate, but he hopes the public voluntarily participates in wearing a mask, saying the community needs to work together.

 “…it does certainly seem to be evidence out there that it does help slow the virus, and that I think that is what everybody is after and keeping everybody safe I think is the mayor’s goal with this. We are certainly supportive of it and we will certainly help in that aspect however we can.”

There are exceptions to the mandate. You can read the full mandate here.

