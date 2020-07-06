More than 400 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Monday, no new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting an additional 413 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. For the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported.

As of 10:15 a.m. on July 6, the state’s data shows a total of 31,656 COVID-19 cases and 721 COVID-19 related deaths in the state since the pandemic began.

An additional 3,602 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 335,716 tests have been conducted so far.

There were 287 reported recoveries over the last 24 hours as well. That brings the total number of Iowans who have recovered from the coronavirus up to 24,958.

The state is also reporting 151 patients are hospitalized due to the virus, with 25 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized, 41 are in the ICU and 15 are on ventilators.

