Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club president arrested for stealing money from club’s bank account

LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - The treasurer and club president for the Lone Tree Little Lion’s Wrestling Club was arrested on charges of 1st degree theft.

Officials said from January 2017 until August 2019, Chad Bell, 39, withdrew and spent money from the club account for personal use, until the account was nearly empty. Bell used the club’s money to pay for restaurant bills, online shopping, recreation, personal tax preparation, and a tow bill.

In 2016 Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in 2016, and he was named club president in January 2017. When he was named club president, he assumed control of the club bank account and was listed as the only name on the account.

On August 14, 2019, Bell cashed in wrestling club CDs in excess of $8,000 and deposited them into the club account, then continued spending the club money for personal use.

Officials said, in total, Bell spent around $19,000.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.