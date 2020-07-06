Advertisement

Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club president arrested for stealing money from club’s bank account

Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club president and treasurer Chad Bell was arrested for stealing money from the club's bank account.
Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club president and treasurer Chad Bell was arrested for stealing money from the club's bank account.(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - The treasurer and club president for the Lone Tree Little Lion’s Wrestling Club was arrested on charges of 1st degree theft.

Officials said from January 2017 until August 2019, Chad Bell, 39, withdrew and spent money from the club account for personal use, until the account was nearly empty. Bell used the club’s money to pay for restaurant bills, online shopping, recreation, personal tax preparation, and a tow bill.

In 2016 Chad Bell was named the Treasurer for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club in 2016, and he was named club president in January 2017. When he was named club president, he assumed control of the club bank account and was listed as the only name on the account.

On August 14, 2019, Bell cashed in wrestling club CDs in excess of $8,000 and deposited them into the club account, then continued spending the club money for personal use.

Officials said, in total, Bell spent around $19,000.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Court Documents: Man stole thousands from a wrestling club

Updated: moments ago
|
By Ethan Stein
Documents say Bell used the funds at restaurants and for online shopping

National

Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

Updated: 11 minutes ago
The rapper, who has teased a presidential run since 2015, posted his intentions on Twitter with the hashtag #2020VISION.

Iowa

Iowa City Party in the Park events suspended indefinitely

Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department announced it is suspending the Party in the Parks events indefinitely due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Johnson county.

Local

Dubuque fines Starbucks for drive-thru backup

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Adam Carros
The City of Dubuque fined Starbucks $750 for its drive-thru causing a daily traffic back-up.

Iowa

More than 400 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa Monday, no new deaths

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The state is reporting an additional 413 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. For the second day in a row, no new deaths were reported.

Latest News

Iowa

Absentee ballot request forms now available in Linn County for November 3 General Election

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Linn County Auditor’s Office is encouraging voters to vote by mail for the November 3 General Election.

Iowa

Salvation Army Flood the Run goes virtual for 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
This year the Salvation Army is taking its annual Flood the Run race event online due to COVID-19.

Iowa

Volunteers help clean up firework debris at Davenport city park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Volunteers had to clean up a mess of fireworks debris at a city park in Davenport.

News

Volunteers help clean up firework debris at Davenport city park

Updated: 3 hours ago
Volunteers had to clean up a mess of fireworks debris at a city park in Davenport. Boxes and buckets of fireworks were left scattered across Junge park on Sunday morning.

National

Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Uber finally got its food delivery company, acquiring Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant has confirmed.