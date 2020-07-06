Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

(CNN) - Kanye West said he’s running for president this year.

The singer took to Twitter with his announcement on the fourth of July.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

He wrote that it’s time to “realize the promise of America.”

West said he wants to build the nation’s future by trusting God and unifying a vision.

He had mentioned wanting to run for president during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

