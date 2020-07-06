Advertisement

‘Jaecism not Racism’ program hoping to teach kids how to deal with racism, connect with others

By Phil Reed
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Eastern Iowa teen wants to educate kids about racism in their community. She’s partnering with the Boys and Girls Club to do it.

Kids with the Boys and Girls Club are spending a lot of time at Redmond Park this summer. They can play, and get a free lunch.

They are also learning about everything going on in the world and their community. 14-year-old Jaecis Wright starting the “Jaecism Not Racism” program.

She talks to kids about racism, dealing with police and connecting with others. She feels like this is the right time to have these conversations.

“The police {brutality}, George Floyd, all the protesting and stuff,” she said. “I felt as if this is a great time to come up with this.”

Jaecism stands for Justice Accepting Equality, Color Inspirational, Successful Movement. “Since I’m younger, more people will pay attention, and I’ll catch more people’s eyes,” added Wright.

Leaders also addressing crime in Cedar Rapids Jaecism is part of the street smarts initiative. The goal of that is to keep kids out of the streets as a way to combat gun violence.

Wright talks to kids about issues in their neighborhoods and their personal lives. They then work to solve those problems.

“In our city we are gonna prevent all the bad things to happen to the youth,” said member Easie Mososongo. “And put the youth on track to do good things.”

Wright wants to be one of the young people leading the change and mentoring others. “They can always come talk. If they have problems, they can always come to me,” she said.

The Boys and Girls Club is looking for volunteers and for kids wanting to be part of the “Jaecism not Racism” program. People can reach out to the Boys and Girls Club here: https://www.bgccr.org/

