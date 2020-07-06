Advertisement

Iowa State guard Bolton says “noose” remark led to transfer from Penn State

Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Iowa State guard Rasir Bolton (45) during an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.(Sue Ogrocki | AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa State University basketball player explained the reasoning behind his decision to transfer to the school from Penn State University in 2019, saying his former coach used racially-insensitive language when speaking with him following disciplinary action.

Rasir Bolton, a junior guard for the Cyclones’ men’s basketball team, posted on his Twitter account about the incident and other experiences at Penn State which he said guided his decision to leave the school. Bolton said that head coach Pat Chambers used a phrase describing a metaphorical noose around his neck after he was suspended for one game in January 2019. Noose imagery, as Bolton points out, is strongly associated with persecution and lynching of Black Americans during and after the time of slavery in the United States.

“Due to other interactions with Coach, I knew this was no slip of the tongue,” Bolton wrote in the tweet.

Bolton said that he took his concerns about the remark to his adviser, Chambers himself, and athletic director Sandy Barbour. He said that chambers admitted to making the remark but did not apologize at the time. Bolton said that the school also gave him the phone number of a psychologist to contact and “ways to deal with Coach Chambers’ personality type.”

Bolton wrote that, in a meeting with Chambers in April 2019, the coach called his parents well-spoken and organized following a meeting with them and university staff, which he said was “another subtle insult.”

According to the post, Bolton’s teammates were told that he was untrustworthy personally and to the team.

Chambers issued a statement on his Twitter account almost two hours later on Monday, apologizing to Bolton and his family for “hurtful, insensitive, and unacceptable” comments that he made.

“I try and respond to mistakes I have made by learning and growing, and I hold myself accountable and strive to be a better person and a better coach,” Chambers said, in the statement.

Barbour issued a statement that was posted to the Penn State athletics department Twitter account nearly simultaneously as Chambers', pledging changes going forward and listing some initial steps to improve the experience for students of different races at the school.

“Our Black community of students, faculty and staff must have the opportunity to feel safe, respected and welcome at Penn State, and clearly our past actions and words have not always contributed positively to that goal,” Barbour said, in the statement.

Bolton indicated in his post that he believes the power structure in collegiate athletics is set up to cover for the school and its athletics department, not the student-athletes who comprise the teams.

“There is a serious need for change in the way players are protected and helped across the country when faced with these situations. Surface level resources are not good enough,” Bolton said. “In most cases it is the Coach who is protected, while the player is left to deal with it or leave.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Iowa and Iowa State preparing for fans to attend football games

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
The 2020 football season is 100 days away for Iowa and Iowa State. There are still several questions, including how many fans will be allowed to attend the games?

College

Former state tennis champion Rami Scheetz unites UConn classmates with video

Updated: May. 27, 2020 at 9:59 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Student-athletes will soon be able to return to their college campuses. Former Cedar Rapids Washington tennis player wanted to help his teammates at the University of Connecticut and other athletes keep a positive attitude during the pandemic.

Cyclones

Ex-De Paul player Jalen Coleman-Lands signs with Iowa State

Updated: May. 26, 2020 at 3:27 PM CDT
|
By the Associated Press
Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands is joining Iowa State as a graduate transfer.

College

COVID-19 prevents Riley Till and Jalen Rima from adjusting to new schools

Updated: May. 7, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Both Riley Till and Jalen Rima have transferred to new schools for their senior seasons. However, the restrictions of COVID-19 have prevented them from adjusting to their new schools.

Latest News

College

Lone Tree native Steve Forbes hired as Wake Forest head coach

Updated: May. 3, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Lone Tree native Steve Forbes was hired on Thursday to be the new men's basketball head coach at Wake Forest.

College

Cedar Rapids native creates stickers honoring Washington State teammate

Updated: Apr. 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Cedar Rapids native Dallas Hobbs created stickers to honor Washington State teammate, Bryce Beekman, who died last month. All of the proceeds went to the Beekman family.

College

Hundreds show support for Coe's Steve Staker in fight against cancer

Updated: Apr. 19, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
More than 200 cars drove past former Coe football head coach Steve Staker's home to show their support as he battles cancer.

College

Amber Fiser and Austin Miller returning for second senior seasons

Updated: Apr. 11, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Eastern Iowa natives Amber Fiser and Austin Miller will return to their respective colleges after not being able to finish their senior seasons this year.

Cyclones

Athletic departments prepare to face budget woes

Updated: Apr. 3, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
With the NCAA Tournament and spring sports cancelled, athletic departments across the country will have to make some difficult budget decisions in response to COVID-19.

College

Season ends for Luther's Timmerman, but ready to battle COVID-19 as nurse

Updated: Mar. 22, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT
|
By Josh Christensen
Luther softball player Paige Timmerman is sad she won't get to complete her senior season, but she's ready to take the next step in her life as a nurse and help with the battle against the COVID-19 virus.