Iowa City Party in the Park events suspended indefinitely

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department announced it is suspending the Party in the Parks events indefinitely due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Johnson county.

The events were originally scheduled for Thursday in July and August. The Parks and Recreation Department said it is working with public health officials to decide when it can hold future events.

The city of Iowa City is still recommending all residents wear masks when in public, especially when social distancing is not possible.

