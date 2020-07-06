Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Some Kansas State athletes have been protesting over an insensitive tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd. The Wichita Eagle reports that those attending the rally in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday said the university administration’s promise to address racial injustice at the school did not go far enough. Student Jaden McNeil's tweet last month led to an uproar among students, with several football players and other athletes threatening to boycott if the university didn’t take any action. The school responded by launching a diversity and education fund to support initiatives but said it would be unlawful to expel McNeil.