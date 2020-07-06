Advertisement

Gustafson and Carleton excited to start WNBA season

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last week, Major League Baseball players started practicing for the first time since March. This week, the WNBA is set to return.

The season was supposed to start on May 15, but COVID-19 delayed all of the training camps and the start of the season. Last month, the league came out with a proposal for the 2020 season. It’ll only be a 22-game season, but will have a traditional playoff format. However, every team will play at one location at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, which is near Tampa.

“It’ll definitely be interesting,” said former Iowa State All-American Bridget Carleton, who’s now a forward for the Minnesota Lynx. “I feel like we’re not expecting anything. Things seem to be changing day-to-day, so that’s kind of our mindset going into it, but it’ll definitely be a different environment and a different feel for the whole season. I think they’re taking all the precautions necessary, so that has made all the players feel better about just the approach we’re taking. Obviously it’s still in the back of our minds. Obviously, health and safety comes first, but we’re excited to get back on the court.”

Despite not having a training camp, teams were still required to trim their rosters in late May. Carleton made the roster with the Lynx, as did former Hawkeyes Megan Gustafson with the Dallas Wings and Kathleen Doyle with the Indiana Fever. It shows the confidence their teams have in them.

”My first reaction was relief,” said Gustafson, who’s entering her second season with the Wings. “But honestly, even though we didn’t have a training camp, I think this year it’s even more rewarding that I was picked on a final roster because they do have that confidence in me; Dallas believes in me.”

“I think it goes to show the trust they (Lynx) have in me, the relationship we built over the couple of weeks I was with them at the end of the season last year.,” said Carleton.

Teams will start reporting to Florida this week. The season will start later this month.

