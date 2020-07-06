Advertisement

Georgia sub shop workers fired for making bread dough noose

Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.
Pedestrians pass by a Jimmy John's sandwich shop, Friday, Jan. 2, 2015, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop have been fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it.

A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white.

The Telegraph of Macon reports the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views.

Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident. Jimmy John’s condemned the behavior in a Twitter statement and said the employees were fired.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

