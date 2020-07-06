Advertisement

Free clinic able to move thanks to a generous loan

A Cedar Rapids free clinic is able to help those in need with help.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A free health Clinic in Cedar Rapids needed more space to serve the uninsured and this week it moved into a new home; however, this move couldn’t have happened without the help of a generous donation.

The equipment was almost in place on Thursday and the signs of a big transition were evident at “His Hands Free Clinic” in Cedar Rapids. It’s an upgrade to serve more people who don’t have insurance, can’t afford their deductible, or their plan doesn’t cover what they need.

“The lobby was quite small,” said Executive Director Dawn Brouwers. “With COVID 19 you need to have more space in between people. We needed more patient rooms. Now we have six patient rooms instead of four. "

She said COVID 19 has brought new challenges in serving their clients.“We reduced our hours and we reduced the number of people in the building at any given time,” said Brouwers.

So, the move to a larger facility on Second Avenue Southeast, the old Wolfe Eye Clinic, came just at the right time. It will allow for social distancing while increasing the capacity of the non-profits’ mission: to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of those without adequate resources. It was only possible because of an anonymous million dollar loan.

“It was totally out of the blue,” She said.

His Hands will repay that loan, but that fast-tracked the move. Finding that much money would have taken two or three more years, at a time when health care is so critical. While those making the financial impact want to stay private, “His Hands Free Clinic’s” gratitude is on full display.

“This person is a servant in the community and she and her husband don’t want don’t need or want that kind of fanfare or recognition,” said Brouwers.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

