Four more people associated with Hawkeye Athletics test positive for COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several more people within the University of Iowa Athletics program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

The department said that four more persons among students, coaches, or staff received positive test results for COVID-19 between June 29 and July 5. Five total tests were conducted during that time. A total of 21 people have tested positive out of 413 total tests since activities resumed within the department.

Persons with positive tests will be following isolation protocols and athletics department staff will conduct contact tracing to find possible exposure to others, according to the school.

