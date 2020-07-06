Four hurt in tractor crash in Winneshiek County

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said a crash involving a tractor pulling a haybine injured four people, including a 16-year-old in Winneshiek County.

The crash happened a little after 7:30 p.m. on 210th Street northwest of Spillville.

Investigators say an SUV heading west crashed into the left side of the haybine as it was heading east, causing it to lose control and go into a ditch.

First responders took four people ages 16 to 24 to the hospital for their injuries.

There is no word on their conditions. Both drivers were not hurt.

