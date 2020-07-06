Advertisement

Financial planner describes tax season as “most memorable,” after tax day delayed to July 15

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:58 PM CDT
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Internal Revenue Service pushed back its “tax day” deadline from April 15 in an effort to help people file their returns during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tax Day in 2020 now falls on July 15, and some financial planners say that has made a big impact for both clients and those like herself that prepare those tax returns. Normally the days leading up to April 15 are long and chaotic, but some advisors say with more time for people to file, it has been a much different workflow than in years past.

Just ask Carrie Houchins-Witt, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent in Coralville. She has been helping people file their taxes for years, and she knows usually the two weeks prior to tax day are filling with typing in front of her computer screen, a lot of numbers, and long hours.

With the delayed deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic, Houchins-Witt said things have been more under control. And with the pandemic making things more difficult for many eastern Iowans, it made a big difference.

“And a lot of them needed the extension because people are out of work, people’s businesses are up in the air, people are really struggling, a lot of people, my medical clients are working a lot of overtime, so I think the extension has been a necessary one that has helped a lot of taxpayers,” Houchins-Witt said.

Houchins-Witt said the pandemic has forced them to get creative to continue to serve people, too, including going a lot more online and relying a lot less on face-to-face meetings. She said while they have not held in-person meetings since March, they can still help people remotely.

Houchins-Witt said while there is still time for people to get their taxes in, those with more complicated filings may have trouble getting everything done on time. They can still file for an extension to give them another three months to get them done.

“That will give you until October 15 to file your taxes,” Houchins-Witt said. “Normally you can get that same extension. If you file that extension in April, it will give you six months. Now it will give you three months. But you still have until October 15 to file your taxes.”

Houchins-Witt said people can also expect a delay on the federal level as well. She said because the IRS has a lot of people working remotely, they are behind, so people need to stay patient once they file.

