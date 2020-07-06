Elgin man leads Fayette County Deputy on a high speed chase

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Elgin man was arrested on July 3 after refusing to stop for a traffic violation.

Officials said Tyler Joseph Moore, 22, of Elgin, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix on County Road V68 near 160th Street.

A Fayette County Deputy said he tried to pull Moore over, but Moore then drove north on V68 reaching speeds of 110 mph before losing control and entering the ditch near 240th street.

Moore was arrested and charged with Class D Felony Eluding, Operating While Intoxicated (drugged), Reckless Driving, No Valid Driver’s license, as well as numberous other traffic violations. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.