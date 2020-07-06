Dubuque fines Starbucks for drive-thru backup

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque fined Starbucks $750 for its drive-thru causing a daily traffic back-up.

The city issued the citation in February, saying the Starbucks at the corner of Dodge St. and a Highway 20 frontage road creates a public nuisance by “obstructing public ways and property by using property abutting a public street in such a way that obstructs vehicular traffic or other lawful use of streets.”

The citation is set for a court hearing on July 29th.

