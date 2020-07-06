Advertisement

Dubuque couple sentenced after stealing over $200,000 from elderly mother

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people from Dubuque will be spending time in prison after pleading guilty to fraud charges in connection to money taken from one of the person’s mother.

H. David Derby, 66, and Patti Lynn Derby, 52, a married couple from Dubuque, were sentenced to federal prison on Monday, July 6. H. David will serve 26 months, while Patti will serve 24 months. There is no opportunity for parole in the federal prison system.

The couple pleaded guilty to one charge of wire fraud each on September 23, 2019.

Prosecutors for the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa said that the couple used multiple means, including each having power of attorney, to steal over $200,000 from the husband’s mother. She was a widow in an assisted living facility in Dubuque who was unable to manage her affairs or care for herself due to mental and physical disabilities.

The money that was taken from the mother’s bank account was used for the Derbys’ own purposes, including tickets to a rock concert. The fraudulent use of funds became so severe that the mother could no longer pay to live in the assisted living facility, resulting in her having to live with the Derbys. The mother lost weight, broke her wrist, and was hospitalized within months, according to prosecutors.

The mother died in March 2020.

The Derbys will also be required to pay $212,621.41 in restitution, along with serving three years of supervised release after their prison term ends.

The Derbys will surrender themselves to federal marshals at a later date.

