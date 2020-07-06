Dubuque County man drowns while swimming in a pond on July 3

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials said a Dubuque County man drowned while swimming with friends in a pond on July 3.

At around 7 p.m. first responders were called to 7814 Hendricks Ln for a drowning.

Officials said Shannon McDermott, 25, jumped into the water and did not come up after a couple of minutes. McDermott’s friends went into the water to pull him out. They initiated CPR and called emergency services.

McDermott was taken to MercyOne ER where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is ongoing, but officials said they do not suspect foul play.

