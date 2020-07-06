Advertisement

Dozens more test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Dodge state prison

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility (Iowa Dept. of Corrections)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility (Iowa Dept. of Corrections)(KCRG)
By KCCI
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - State officials said they have found many more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus at a north-central Iowa correctional facility.

According to television station KCCI, the Iowa Department of Corrections said that 39 inmates and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. The facility began widespread testing of people associated with it following the identification of its first case on July 2.

The tally of positive cases makes this outbreak the state’s largest at a prison. The Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville is the only other location with an outbreak, where five cases were identified out of over 1,500 tests conducted since April.

A total of 480 inmates have been tested so far, officials said. Three people who tested positive are considered recovered from the disease.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Des Moines Police ID 3 of 4 people killed in fiery weekend crash

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police have identified three of four men who died and a woman who was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines.

Local

Cedar Rapids toddler dies after late June drowning

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
An eastern Iowa toddler has died following a drowning incident in late June, according to the girl’s family.

Hawkeyes

Four more people associated with Hawkeye Athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several more people within the University of Iowa Athletics program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Local

Arrest made in Creekside Apartments stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement said they made an arrest in a Monday morning stabbing incident.

Latest News

News

Iowans can now request an absentee ballot for November's general election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Starting today, Iowans can request an absentee ballot for November's general election.

News

Dakota Access pipeline shut down until more environmental review is done

Updated: 2 hours ago
A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

News

Supreme Court ruled unanimously that states can require presidential electors to back state's popular vote winner

Updated: 2 hours ago
Today the Supreme Court has ruled unanimously, saying states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

News

Cedar Rapids police investigating a stabbing at the Creekside Apartments

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Police say a woman may die after she suffered multiple stab wounds this morning.

Iowa

Police release the name of the person who shot and killed a Dubuque man

Updated: 3 hours ago
Dubuque police said they used the city’s traffic cameras to determine who was involved in an altercation that led to the death of 25-year-old Curtis R. Smothers Jr.

Iowa

Davenport man killed, 3 others injured in weekend shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in eastern Iowa say a Davenport man died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting.