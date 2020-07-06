Dozens more test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Dodge state prison

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCCI) - State officials said they have found many more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus at a north-central Iowa correctional facility.

According to television station KCCI, the Iowa Department of Corrections said that 39 inmates and eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. The facility began widespread testing of people associated with it following the identification of its first case on July 2.

The tally of positive cases makes this outbreak the state’s largest at a prison. The Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville is the only other location with an outbreak, where five cases were identified out of over 1,500 tests conducted since April.

A total of 480 inmates have been tested so far, officials said. Three people who tested positive are considered recovered from the disease.

