Des Moines Police ID 3 of 4 people killed in fiery weekend crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified three of four men who died and a woman who was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines.

Police say the car’s driver, 22-year-old Ross Jacob Welsher, and passengers 22-year-old Jordan Van Gundy and 24-year-old Jacob Lee Van Gundy, all of Des Moines, died in the crash.

The woman injured is 22-year-old Rheanne Elise Ames, of West Des Moines.

Police say they are awaiting autopsy results to identify the fourth man killed.

Des Moines Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park. The Volkswagen Golf caught fire after crashing into a tree with five people inside. An officer responding to the crash was able to pull a 22-year-old woman from the wreck.

