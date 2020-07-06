Davenport man killed, 3 others injured in weekend shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police in eastern Iowa say a Davenport man died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting.

The Quad-City Times reports that the shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday after a large crowd gathered and began fighting over several blocks near downtown Davenport.

Police called to the scene for the disturbance found more than 100 people and many cars blocking the area.

Police say the people were fighting, and several shots were fired. As officers tried to disperse the crowd, they found a man on the street with gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Delandres Thompson, died at a hospital.

Police say another man and two women were also treated for gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.