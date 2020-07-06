Court Documents: Man stole thousands from a wrestling club

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents say Chad Bell wrestled away more $10,000 from a youth wrestling club.

The documents say Bell assumed control of the teams’ bank account became the treasurer and then president for the Lone Tree Little Lions Wrestling Club.

After becoming president, according to court documents, Bell used the money for personal use until the account was almost empty. Then, cashed in on Wrestling Club CDs worth $8,000 and then continued to spend club money at restaurants, online shopping, recreation, payments for his personal tax preparation and a tow bill.

The total loss is about $19,000, according to court documents.

