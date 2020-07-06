Advertisement

Cedar Rapids toddler dies after late June drowning

Hallie Kraft.
Hallie Kraft.(Courtesy: Candace Kraft)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa toddler has died following a drowning incident in late June, according to the girl’s family.

Hallie Kraft, 3, was found in a pool in Cedar Rapids on June 28. She was believed to be in cardiac arrest for up to 40 minutes before being stabilized, which cause significant brain damage, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist the family.

Hallie’s mother, Candace, made a post to her Facebook profile saying on Monday saying that “God has decided to keep Hallie with him.” The post said that the family chose to donate Hallie’s organs.

A separate fundraising page was set up through Redeemer Church in Cedar Rapids.

God has decided to keep Hallie with Him. While we know that is the best place any of us could be, it doesn't ease the...

Posted by Candace Kraft on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Des Moines Police ID 3 of 4 people killed in fiery weekend crash

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
Police have identified three of four men who died and a woman who was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines.

Iowa

Dozens more test positive for COVID-19 at Fort Dodge state prison

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KCCI
State officials said they have found many more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus at a north-central Iowa correctional facility.

Hawkeyes

Four more people associated with Hawkeye Athletics test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Several more people within the University of Iowa Athletics program have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to school officials.

Local

Arrest made in Creekside Apartments stabbing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement said they made an arrest in a Monday morning stabbing incident.

Latest News

News

Iowans can now request an absentee ballot for November's general election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Starting today, Iowans can request an absentee ballot for November's general election.

News

Dakota Access pipeline shut down until more environmental review is done

Updated: 2 hours ago
A federal judge has ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done.

News

Supreme Court ruled unanimously that states can require presidential electors to back state's popular vote winner

Updated: 2 hours ago
Today the Supreme Court has ruled unanimously, saying states can require presidential electors to back their states’ popular vote winner in the Electoral College.

News

Cedar Rapids police investigating a stabbing at the Creekside Apartments

Updated: 2 hours ago
Cedar Rapids Police say a woman may die after she suffered multiple stab wounds this morning.

Iowa

Police release the name of the person who shot and killed a Dubuque man

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dubuque police said they used the city’s traffic cameras to determine who was involved in an altercation that led to the death of 25-year-old Curtis R. Smothers Jr.

Iowa

Davenport man killed, 3 others injured in weekend shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in eastern Iowa say a Davenport man died and three other people were injured in a weekend shooting.