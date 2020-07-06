Cedar Rapids toddler dies after late June drowning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa toddler has died following a drowning incident in late June, according to the girl’s family.

Hallie Kraft, 3, was found in a pool in Cedar Rapids on June 28. She was believed to be in cardiac arrest for up to 40 minutes before being stabilized, which cause significant brain damage, according to a GoFundMe page set up to assist the family.

Hallie’s mother, Candace, made a post to her Facebook profile saying on Monday saying that “God has decided to keep Hallie with him.” The post said that the family chose to donate Hallie’s organs.

A separate fundraising page was set up through Redeemer Church in Cedar Rapids.

