Cedar Rapids police investigating stabbing at Creekside Apartments, one sustains serious injuries
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they responded to a stabbing incident at Creekside Apartments at around 9:07 a.m. on Monday.
The apartments are located at 3009 12th Avenue SW. There, officers said they found a 37-year-old female who had sustained multiple stab wounds.
First responders took her to a local hospital. They said her injuries were life-threatening.
Officers have a 30-year-old male in custody. Neither person’s name has been released at this time.
Officials said the incident appears to be a domestic disturbance, but there is still an active investigation ongoing.
