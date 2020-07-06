Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police investigating stabbing at Creekside Apartments, one sustains serious injuries

Stabbing reported in Pueblo on 8/15/19. Photo courtesy MGN.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they responded to a stabbing incident at Creekside Apartments at around 9:07 a.m. on Monday.

The apartments are located at 3009 12th Avenue SW. There, officers said they found a 37-year-old female who had sustained multiple stab wounds.

First responders took her to a local hospital. They said her injuries were life-threatening.

Officers have a 30-year-old male in custody. Neither person’s name has been released at this time.

Officials said the incident appears to be a domestic disturbance, but there is still an active investigation ongoing.

