Arrest made in Creekside Apartments stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement said they made an arrest in a Monday morning stabbing incident.

Anthony Michael Depolis, 30, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, willful injury, and domestic abuse/assault with a weapon.

At around 9:07 a.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to the report of a stabbing at Creekside Apartments, located at 3009 12th Avenue SW. They located a 37-year-old woman who had multiple stab wounds, according to officers.

The woman, Diana Depolis, 37, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Depolis is being held at the Linn County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.