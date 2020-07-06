Advertisement

Arrest made in Creekside Apartments stabbing

Anthony Michael Depolis, 30.
Anthony Michael Depolis, 30.(Courtesy: Linn County Jail)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement said they made an arrest in a Monday morning stabbing incident.

Anthony Michael Depolis, 30, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, willful injury, and domestic abuse/assault with a weapon.

At around 9:07 a.m., Cedar Rapids Police were sent to the report of a stabbing at Creekside Apartments, located at 3009 12th Avenue SW. They located a 37-year-old woman who had multiple stab wounds, according to officers.

The woman, Diana Depolis, 37, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Depolis is being held at the Linn County Jail.

