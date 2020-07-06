Absentee ballot request forms now available in Linn County for November 3 General Election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Auditor’s Office is encouraging voters to vote by mail for the November 3 General Election.

To that end, the Auditor’s Office said in late July or early August it will mail absentee request forms to about 145,000 active, registered voters in Linn County with a postage-paid return envelope.

The Auditor’s Office said it will install drop boxes in mid-July for voters to deposit their absentee ballot request forms and ballots.

The locations for these drop boxes include:

Linn County Public Service Center, 935 2nd St. SW, Cedar Rapids

Marion Hy-Vee, 3600 Business Highway 151, Marion

Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Rd NE, Cedar Rapids

Johnson Avenue Hy-Vee, 1843 Johnson Ave NW, Cedar Rapids

Ballots will be mailed beginning October 5, and voters will have until 5 p.m. on October 24 to submit absentee request forms.

The Auditor’s Office also said it will mail postcards to voters to tell them where their correct polling place will be located. This is because regular voting locations will change as the county is combining locations for in-person voting.

Any questions can be answered by visiting LinnCounty.org/Vote, emailing elections@linncounty.org. or calling 319-892-5300, option 1.

To request an absentee ballot click here.

