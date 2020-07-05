Advertisement

Veterans Memorial Stadium had the only major fireworks show in Cedar Rapids this year

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veteran’s Memorial Stadium was the only place in Cedar Rapids with a major firework show Saturday. The city of Cedar Rapids canceled its firework show due to COVID-19 concerns. The July 4th Home Plate Bash gave people a familiar place to celebrate, even if the show looked a little different than in past years.

The stands were sectioned off so people could sit six feet apart, and all guests were asked to wear masks when not sitting in their seats. Kernels staff were required to wear masks, and General Manager Scott Wilson says employees cleaned and sanitized the ballpark throughout the event. “We’ve been working a long time to get this event off the ground, and to see people walking around the ballpark, it’s an awesome night. It’s not baseball, but it’s July 4th and we’re at a ballpark, I don’t know how much better it can get,” says Wilson.

The event also included a live band performance before the fireworks started. With all the restrictions, the stadium only holds around 1200 people, and the show was completely sold out.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City address empty buildings in Northeast Cedar Rapids

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brian Tabick
The Collins Community Credit Union’s massive new building is located right off Blairs Ferry Road on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids but that also means its old home, off 42nd, is now being left empty causing some concern for neighbors.

News

Celebrating the holiday during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
As positive coronavirus cases continue to rise in Eastern Iowa, medical experts say the normal big, busy Fourth of July parties could lead to another surge.

News

Making use of empty buildings

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Collins Community Credit Union moved in to its new home this week but by doing so its also leaving a new empty building on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids.

News

Fourth of July at Kernels ballpark

Updated: 1 hours ago
Veteran's Memorial Stadium was the only place in Cedar Rapids with a major firework show tonight.

Latest News

News

Mural unveiled downtown Iowa City

Updated: 1 hours ago
A silent protest is being held tonight by the Iowa Freedom Riders in Iowa City as a new piece of art is unveiled in the downtown.

Local

Doctors say traditional Fourth of July parties could be dangerous this year because of COVID-19.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
As positive coronavirus cases keep going up in Eastern Iowa, medical experts say the normal big, busy Fourth of July parties could lead to another surge.

News

One injured in motorcycle accident near Urbana Road

Updated: 4 hours ago
One person was injured in motorcycle accident near Urbana Road Saturday

News

"Salute to America's Veterans" event in Amana aims to become annual event

Updated: 4 hours ago
A new Independence Day event in the Amana Colonies aims to become an annual tradition for families across Iowa.

News

Teen drowns at Lake Delhi

Updated: 4 hours ago
A 17-year-old died after drowning at Lake Delhi Friday.

News

“Salute to America’s Veterans” event aims to become annual celebration in Amana Colonies

Updated: 6 hours ago
A new Independence Day event in the Amana Colonies aims to become an annual tradition for families across Iowa.