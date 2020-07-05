Veterans Memorial Stadium had the only major fireworks show in Cedar Rapids this year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Veteran’s Memorial Stadium was the only place in Cedar Rapids with a major firework show Saturday. The city of Cedar Rapids canceled its firework show due to COVID-19 concerns. The July 4th Home Plate Bash gave people a familiar place to celebrate, even if the show looked a little different than in past years.

The stands were sectioned off so people could sit six feet apart, and all guests were asked to wear masks when not sitting in their seats. Kernels staff were required to wear masks, and General Manager Scott Wilson says employees cleaned and sanitized the ballpark throughout the event. “We’ve been working a long time to get this event off the ground, and to see people walking around the ballpark, it’s an awesome night. It’s not baseball, but it’s July 4th and we’re at a ballpark, I don’t know how much better it can get,” says Wilson.

The event also included a live band performance before the fireworks started. With all the restrictions, the stadium only holds around 1200 people, and the show was completely sold out.

