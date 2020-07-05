Veteran upholds flag tradition despite pandemic parade cancellation

MINBURN, Iowa (KCRG) - The cancellation of a 4th of July parade in a small Dallas County town was not enough to deter a Vietnam veteran from keeping his commitment on Saturday.

According to television station KCCI, Steve Luellen, who returned to Iowa from fighting in the Vietnam War in 1971, has carried the flag on Independence Day for the local American Legion chapter for the last 48 years. He was determined to keep that tradition going even though the town’s parade had been canceled due to COVID-19.

Other members of his American Legion chapter joined him in the procession, along with locals who lined up to pay tribute along the route.

Luellen said the turnout for his tradition made him feel good about doing it.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.