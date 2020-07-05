Very little change in today’s weather

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are looking at a near carbon-copy of yesterday’s weather for today, with continued warm and somewhat humid conditions prevailing.

Much like Saturday, today’s weather comes with the chance of an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon during the heating of the day. Most areas will again stay dry, so those plans you had to wrap up the holiday weekend are still safe unless you happen to be unlucky. Expect temperatures well into the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon.

The next significant change in our weather comes late Monday night into Tuesday when a chance of showers and storms will be present. Wednesday still looks like potentially the hottest and muggiest day of the week, as dew point values creep upward by then. That is followed by some chances for showers and storms by the end of the work week as the pattern tries to change, but ultimately fails.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.