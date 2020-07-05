Three staples for healthier and tastier meals on the grill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With summer in full swing, many people are looking to barbecue. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares her three staples for a healthy and tasty meal on the grill.

1. Watermelon

Over 90% water to help you stay hydrated.

Contains electrolytes lost when you sweat.

Contains an amino acid to promote blood vessel and joint health (important for exercise).

2. Pork tenderloin

Meets the guidelines for extra lean.

Boneless means no waste, so it’s easy to estimate how much you need (1 pound should equal four servings).

Works well with marinade or dry seasoning.

Can be cooked in the oven if you can’t grill.

Don’t forget: Use a meat thermometer when cooking meat! It helps to ensure food safety and quality. Pork should be cooked to 145°F.

3. Asparagus

Can be cooked in packets or directly on the grill grate.

Inside option for when you can’t grill.

Low calorie: only 4 calories per spear.

