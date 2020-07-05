Three staples for healthier and tastier meals on the grill
Published: Jul. 5, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With summer in full swing, many people are looking to barbecue. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer shares her three staples for a healthy and tasty meal on the grill.
1. Watermelon
- Over 90% water to help you stay hydrated.
- Contains electrolytes lost when you sweat.
- Contains an amino acid to promote blood vessel and joint health (important for exercise).
2. Pork tenderloin
- Meets the guidelines for extra lean.
- Boneless means no waste, so it’s easy to estimate how much you need (1 pound should equal four servings).
- Works well with marinade or dry seasoning.
- Can be cooked in the oven if you can’t grill.
Don’t forget: Use a meat thermometer when cooking meat! It helps to ensure food safety and quality. Pork should be cooked to 145°F.
3. Asparagus
- Can be cooked in packets or directly on the grill grate.
- Inside option for when you can’t grill.
- Low calorie: only 4 calories per spear.
