Summer heat & humidity continue this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm weather continues this evening, along with heat index values above 90 degrees. A few isolated showers and storms are possible before 9 pm.

Overnight, temperatures drop to near 70 degrees. Patchy fog is possible, especially near rivers, because of mostly clear skies overnight, light winds, and high moisture available.

Another hot and humid ahead for Monday. Highs near 90, heat index values may be a bit higher than this weekend into the mid-90s in many locations.

Scattered storm chances return on Tuesday, but don’t look to be widespread, and not every location will see rain. Wednesday looks to be the hottest day of the week and heat index values could soar near 100 degrees with dew points over 70 degrees. Another system pushes in on Thursday, keeping rain chances through Saturday. Highs continue to stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

