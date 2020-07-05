One injured in motorcycle accident near Urbana Road

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near 4670 Urbana Road in Linn County Saturday.

It happened around 5 p.m., according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities arrived and discovered a motorcycle operator had lost control while traveling westbound on Urbana Rd. and entered the north ditch rolling. The operator was able to crawl to the shoulder to alert help.

The driver, 61-year-old, Jay Dean Mathews, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was transported to Mercy Hospital by Center Point Ambulance for serious injuries.

This accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

