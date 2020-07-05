Advertisement

No new COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours, total cases above 31,000

(Image: MGN)
(Image: MGN)(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - No new deaths were reported from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Saturday morning, according to public health officials, while the total number of patients receiving critical care increased slightly.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 321 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 31,243. 24,671 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 145.

No new deaths from the disease were reported since Saturday morning. 721 Iowans total have died from COVID-19.

141 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of seven in the last 24 hours. Of those, 43 are in intensive care units which represents an increase of three. 16 patients are on ventilators, indicating no net change since Saturday. 21 new patients were admitted to hospitals with the disease during the reporting period, slightly more than the 18 in the previous period.

An additional 4,178 tests were reported by public and private labs since Saturday morning. The positive test rate during that period was 7.7%, down slightly from the previous period’s 8.1%. A total of 332,114 tests have been processed so far.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Four killed, one injured in Sunday morning crash in Des Moines

Updated: 57 minutes ago
Four people were killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash in Des Moines on Sunday morning.

News

House fire on northwest side of Cedar Rapids on Sunday morning

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Firefighters spent part of Sunday morning fighting a blaze at a northwest Cedar Rapids home which displaced three residents.

Iowa

4 people killed, 1 injured in fiery Des Moines crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
Four people died and another person was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines early Sunday.

Local

Early morning structure fire in Cedar Rapids displaces 3

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Christopher Cervantes
Early this morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and police department responded to the the 7000 block of Brookhaven Court Northwest for a fire.

Latest News

Local

City address empty buildings in Northeast Cedar Rapids

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
The Collins Community Credit Union’s massive new building is located right off Blairs Ferry Road on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids but that also means its old home, off 42nd, is now being left empty causing some concern for neighbors.

Local

Veterans Memorial Stadium had the only major fireworks show in Cedar Rapids this year

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
Veteran’s Memorial Stadium was the only place in Cedar Rapids with a major firework show Saturday.

News

Celebrating the holiday during pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago
As positive coronavirus cases continue to rise in Eastern Iowa, medical experts say the normal big, busy Fourth of July parties could lead to another surge.

News

Making use of empty buildings

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Collins Community Credit Union moved in to its new home this week but by doing so its also leaving a new empty building on the Northeast side of Cedar Rapids.

News

Fourth of July at Kernels ballpark

Updated: 13 hours ago
Veteran's Memorial Stadium was the only place in Cedar Rapids with a major firework show tonight.

News

Mural unveiled downtown Iowa City

Updated: 13 hours ago
A silent protest is being held tonight by the Iowa Freedom Riders in Iowa City as a new piece of art is unveiled in the downtown.