No new COVID-19 deaths reported in last 24 hours, total cases above 31,000

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - No new deaths were reported from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus since Saturday morning, according to public health officials, while the total number of patients receiving critical care increased slightly.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 321 more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 31,243. 24,671 people are considered recovered from the disease, an increase of 145.

No new deaths from the disease were reported since Saturday morning. 721 Iowans total have died from COVID-19.

141 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, a net increase of seven in the last 24 hours. Of those, 43 are in intensive care units which represents an increase of three. 16 patients are on ventilators, indicating no net change since Saturday. 21 new patients were admitted to hospitals with the disease during the reporting period, slightly more than the 18 in the previous period.

An additional 4,178 tests were reported by public and private labs since Saturday morning. The positive test rate during that period was 7.7%, down slightly from the previous period’s 8.1%. A total of 332,114 tests have been processed so far.

