Mount Vernon splits with Williamsburg in top-5 showdown

By Michael OBrien
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - In a showdown of two of the top teams in class 3A, the 4th ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs split with the #5th ranked Williamsburg Raiders in a doubleheader on Friday night. In game one, the Mustangs held onto a 4-3 victory after holding off a comeback attempt from the Raiders. The Raiders followed up with a 3-2 win in game two.

Mount Vernon improves to 13-3 while the Raiders move to 14-4. Mount Vernon looks ahead to a matchup with West Branch next Tuesday while the Raiders will face off against Central DeWitt.

10pm newscast recording