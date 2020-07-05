Linn County’s Fillmore Center open as cooling, water site

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last week, the Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the use of the county’s Fillmore Building as a summer cooling and water center. That’s as public places typically open for those who may be experiencing homelessness to cool off are closed due to Covid-19.

“There is really limited options for refilling your water or even just getting gout of the heat for a couple of hours,” Phoebe Trepp, the executive director of Willis Dady Homeless Services said.

“Once their clothes get wet, they have nowhere to dry them or clean them so you might have someone with a small wound and for us it might heal over a day or two, but if you are wearing wet socks for weeks that can really become a major problem. So really basic healthcare issues,” Trepp said.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors approved the use of the county’s Fillmore Center as a summer day center for cooling off and getting water for anyone in need. The Center also acted as an emergency winter overflow shelter for Willis Dady. That lease was extended until the end of June to help with overflow related to a Covid-19.

Mark Hamilton said he stayed at the overflow shelter. He said he knows what it’s like to have no escape from the heat.

“It’s like a sauna, I mean even fans, it’s just tough,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said he was worried about people in the homeless community with health conditions not being able to cool down.

“I’m worried about heatstroke and then the heat exhaustion, they are two different ones, but both of them are serious and some of them staying in these shelters have drinking problems and it can enhance it,” he said. “I’ve heard stories of them even trying to go to jail just to get air, we don’t need that.”

Trepp said she also hopes to have a case manager on-site to provide an additional resource to those in need.

The cooling site at the Fillmore Center is open for anyone in need of a place to escape that heat. It can be found at 520 11th St NW in Cedar Rapids and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

