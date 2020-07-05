Iowa minor league players hopeful to be back on the field soon

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this week, Major League Baseball players started practicing to prepare for the upcoming 60-game season later this month. However, it was also announced earlier this week that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled.

"I think a majority of us knew that this was probably going to be the case," said Mount Vernon native C.J. Eldred, who pitched for the Lexington Legends last season, a Class-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

"This was going to be my first full minor league season," said Spencer Van Scoyoc, who was drafted last year by the Philadelphia Phillies. "I was pretty excited to get out there and see how a full season actually is. I guess I'm just going to have to wait until next year."

For the minor league players, it could be up to eight months before they're able to see any type of game-action. Several of the players from eastern Iowa have been continuing their workouts at Dugout Sports in Fairfax. While they'd rather be playing, the Van Scoyoc brothers from Cedar Rapids are using this opportunity to work out together.

"He pushes me just as much as I push him," said Connor Van Scoyoc.

"The toughest thing was last fall when he (Connor) was just coming off Tommy John surgery," said Spencer. "He couldn't really throw, couldn't really do anything. But now that he's back and going, it's pretty awesome getting to compete, play catch with him and work with him."

The players are hopeful they’ll be back on the baseball field soon, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty with Minor League Baseball beyond 2020. Several teams could have their affiliations cut by Major League Baseball. Eldred and the Van Scoyocs have seen how important these teams are to these small communities and would hate to see them cut.

"Growing up, we went to Kernels games all the time," said Connor Van Scoyoc. "It was just as exciting than going to a Cubs game."

“In Idaho, we were the only sports team there,” said Eldred. “There was no college around there. Lexington has the University of Kentucky there, but during the summer, there’s nothing going on. I think it’s really unfortunate that they’re talking about cutting so many teams.”

